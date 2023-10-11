Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

MOD has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:MOD traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.23.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $622.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $1,734,428.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

