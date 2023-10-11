Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.51. Approximately 156,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 526,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $622.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $1,734,428.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,463,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $1,734,428.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,352,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

