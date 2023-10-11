Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the September 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Molecular Partners Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOLN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.61. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Molecular Partners had a negative net margin of 728.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Molecular Partners will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Partners

About Molecular Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Partners by 94.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

