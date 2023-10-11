Molekule Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKUL) Short Interest Update

Molekule Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,600 shares, a growth of 842.4% from the September 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molekule Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molekule Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,889,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molekule Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Molekule Group during the second quarter worth approximately $781,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in Molekule Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molekule Group during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark cut Molekule Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Molekule Group Trading Down 13.1 %

Molekule Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 4,644,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -5.01. Molekule Group has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $4.23.

Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter. Molekule Group had a negative net margin of 153.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%.

Molekule Group Company Profile

Molekule Group, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.

