Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Trading Down 0.9%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Mynaric Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mynaric

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mynaric stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in the United States, Canada, and Belgium. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

