N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.00

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.24), with a volume of 241003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.25 ($0.25).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Friday, September 8th.
N Brown Group Stock Down 1.2 %
About N Brown Group
N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.
