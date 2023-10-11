N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.00

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.24), with a volume of 241003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.25 ($0.25).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Friday, September 8th.

N Brown Group Stock Down 1.2 %

About N Brown Group

The stock has a market cap of £92.66 million, a PE ratio of -184.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 7.87.

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

