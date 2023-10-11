Nano Trading Down 3.8% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Nano has a market capitalization of $81.75 million and $1.48 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,787.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00227296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.28 or 0.00792496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00573490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00055389 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00127036 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

