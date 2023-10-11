Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $111.49 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $111.49 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,679.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00230322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.34 or 0.00799648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.47 or 0.00567720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00055351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00123268 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,165,337,441 coins and its circulating supply is 42,519,723,641 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.