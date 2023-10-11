Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 84,602 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $263,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

