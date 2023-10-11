Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBO. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64,398 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. 12,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,576. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Cuts Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

See Also

