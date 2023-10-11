Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Trading Down 5.5%

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 70,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 184,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Nevada King Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$125.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Nevada King Gold Company Profile

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

