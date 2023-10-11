New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 4.2% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.70 and last traded at $65.23. 703,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,823,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.90). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $860.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 166,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 83,141 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,343,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,044,000 after purchasing an additional 479,860 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,757,000. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 808.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 1,467,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,670,000 after buying an additional 1,306,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

