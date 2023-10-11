New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Trading Up 16.9%

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

New Peoples Bankshares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides general banking services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. It offers demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

