New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Trading Up 16.9%

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
New Peoples Bankshares Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.
New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile
New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides general banking services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. It offers demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Peoples Bankshares
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for New Peoples Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Peoples Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.