New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,614 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Linde worth $203,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 10.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.59.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $378.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $184.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.15. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $266.22 and a 52-week high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

