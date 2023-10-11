New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,762 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Walmart worth $250,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after acquiring an additional 249,501 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE WMT traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.85. 1,793,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,827. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.37 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $424.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.26.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
