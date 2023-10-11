New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 122,361 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Tesla worth $782,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 409,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $107,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 175.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 133.6% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,516,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tesla from $278.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.03.

Tesla Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.79. 73,498,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,005,375. The company has a market cap of $830.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.