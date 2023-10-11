New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $146.61 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 73,617 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of NIKE worth $146,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

