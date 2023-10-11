New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,149,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,904 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Citigroup worth $98,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 161.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.82.

NYSE:C remained flat at $41.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,822,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,290,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

