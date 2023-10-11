New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 217,612 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680,169 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 217,612 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $194,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. 5,759,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,547,904. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

