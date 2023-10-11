New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 54,815 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 54,815 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $225,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $210,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 680,579 shares of company stock worth $146,958,932. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.91. 1,736,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,756,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.46 and a 200-day moving average of $209.35. The firm has a market cap of $199.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

