Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $8.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Newell Brands traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 1637225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 57.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.84%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

