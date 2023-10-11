Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $8.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Newell Brands traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 1637225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands
Newell Brands Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Newell Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.84%.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
