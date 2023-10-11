NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6,806.40

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,806.40 ($83.31) and traded as high as GBX 7,160 ($87.64). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 6,900 ($84.46), with a volume of 285,503 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($79.56) to GBX 7,000 ($85.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($66.10) to GBX 5,700 ($69.77) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,700 ($82.01).
NEXT Price Performance
NEXT Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a GBX 66 ($0.81) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,595.11%.
Insider Transactions at NEXT
In related news, insider Amanda James sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,903 ($84.49), for a total transaction of £379,665 ($464,706.24). Corporate insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.
About NEXT
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.
