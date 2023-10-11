Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $90.10

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.10 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.10), with a volume of 90 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.16).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £8.14 million, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

