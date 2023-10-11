NFT Price Hits $0.0183 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007508 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 235.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00021196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015632 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013481 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,768.51 or 1.00060156 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

