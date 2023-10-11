NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the September 15th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 314.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NGK Insulators from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Shares of NGKIF stock remained flat at $13.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. NGK Insulators has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and others. The company operates through Environment Business, Digital Society Business, and Energy & Industry Business segments. It offers energy storage systems, including NAS batteries; suspension, long rod, station post, hollow, and pin post insulators, as well as hardware for insulator assemblies, and power equipment comprising bushing; HONEYCERAM, a component for exhaust gas purification; diesel particulate filters that eliminates particulates in the exhaust gas emitted from diesel automobiles; and NOx sensors, which measures NOx concentration in motor vehicle exhaust gas.

