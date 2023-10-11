Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nicox Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NICXF remained flat at $0.64 during trading on Wednesday. Nicox has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.

About Nicox

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial.

