Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nicox Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NICXF remained flat at $0.64 during trading on Wednesday. Nicox has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.
About Nicox
