Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nightfood Stock Performance
NGTF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 80,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,126. Nightfood has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
Nightfood Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nightfood
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Nightfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nightfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.