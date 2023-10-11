Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nightfood Stock Performance

NGTF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 80,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,126. Nightfood has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Nightfood Company Profile

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, chips, and cookies under the Nightfood brand. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors. Nightfood Holdings, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

