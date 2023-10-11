NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

NLSPW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. 6,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,186. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.39.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

mission & values to serve our patients we design affordable, safe and effective therapeutics to safeguard and empower the brain throughout all stages of life. we value partnership and integrity, we are ethical and responsible and show respect and compassion for our patients. r&d strategy the successful companies of tomorrow are those that go beyond delivering products to delivering real solutions and services.

