NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,400 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the September 15th total of 864,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 382.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NN Group
NN Group Price Performance
NN Group Company Profile
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NN Group
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.