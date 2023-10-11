NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,400 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the September 15th total of 864,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 382.7 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS NNGPF traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846. NN Group has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

