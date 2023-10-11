Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

