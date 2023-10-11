North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.67

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.67 and traded as high as C$36.10. North West shares last traded at C$36.00, with a volume of 68,938 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWC. TD Securities raised North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

North West Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of C$618.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.1386225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North West Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. North West’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Further Reading

