Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 658,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NECB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 41,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $226.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.41%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

