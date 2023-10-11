Nova R Wealth Inc. Buys 5,386 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,686,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,029,067. The company has a market capitalization of $108.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

