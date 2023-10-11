Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Nova R Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 4.1% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,450 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.