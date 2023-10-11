Nova R Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for 2.3% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VONE. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.39. 25,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,790. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $158.95 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

