Nova R Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,361 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 10.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $716,880,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,165,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25,763.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,216,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,843 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $57.10. 1,236,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,880. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

