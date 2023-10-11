Nova R Wealth Inc. Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3,395.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 650.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000.

JMOM remained flat at $41.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

