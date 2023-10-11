Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Trading 3.2% Higher

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.80. 986,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,609,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. Bank of America raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Get Nutanix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NTNX

Nutanix Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $4,789,086.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $4,789,086.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,884 shares of company stock worth $14,986,655. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 976,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 279.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after buying an additional 940,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.