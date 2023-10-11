Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE:NUW opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUW. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

