Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NAC stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $91,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

