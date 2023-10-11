Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHAA. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 413,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 115,674 shares in the last quarter.
JHAA stock remained flat at $9.57 during trading on Wednesday. 6,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,521. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
