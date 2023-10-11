Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of JQC opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $73,800.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JQC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 239,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 47,490 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 952,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth $121,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

