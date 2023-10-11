Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JGH opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6,682.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.