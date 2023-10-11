Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $12.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

