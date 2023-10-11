Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NOM traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

