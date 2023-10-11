Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NMCO stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $196,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

