Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NMZ opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Albin F. Moschner purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

