Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE NMZ opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Albin F. Moschner purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
