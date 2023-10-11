Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the period. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

