Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a growth of 508.6% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUV stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,785. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Increases Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

