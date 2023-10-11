Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 1,089.8% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 63,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

